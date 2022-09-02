Forsyth County Drug Task Force bust

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) seized $2,665,000 worth of fentanyl – the largest amount seized in Forsyth County history – during an ongoing investigation.

In September 2021, detectives with the FCDTF obtained intelligence indicating that Lakeith Rayvon Lindsay, a 31-year-old man from Winston-Salem, was distributing narcotics within Forsyth County. On September 2, 2022, FCDTF detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for 2453 Autumn Mist Drive, Winston-Salem. As a result of the warrant, Mr. Lindsay was arrested and charged with the following: • Felony Trafficking Schedule 1 Drug (Fentanyl) • Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon • Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance • Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mr. Lindsay is currently being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond.

The following items were seized by FCDTF detectives during this operation: 22 pounds of Fentanyl, two firearms, various drug paraphernalia, including a kilo drug press and heat sealer, three grams of marijuana and $4,000 in U.S. currency.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or regarding narcotics activity located anywhere in Forsyth County is encouraged to reach out to the FCDTF. Anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.

The FCDTF is the result of the collective pooling of resources related to narcotics investigations by the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD), Kernersville Police Department (KPD), and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) to make a larger impact on the illicit drug trade in Forsyth County. The task force focuses on identifying, investigating, and charging drug traffickers who are supplying street-level sellers and users. The FCDTF was officially signed into existence in December 2020.