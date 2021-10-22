Szymanski

Ruby Dellano Wyatt Szymanski, “NANNY”, peacefully passed away on October 22, 2021 at home surrounded by her children.

Born September 28, 1936 in Horsepen, Va., she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. Wyatt and Virginia M. Gillespie Wyatt, sister of Randall “Shelton” Wyatt of Port Deposit, MD, the late Bishop Ann Wright and the late Carl Lee Wyatt.

Ruby was retired from Hanesbrands and enjoyed family gatherings and cooking for all especially her famous soups. Her feisty personality, silly laughs and beautiful smiles will be cherished in our memories forever.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Donna L. Szymanski Harris and was the loving mother of sons, Steven Szymanski of Youngsville, Christopher Szymanski of Stanley and daugh-ter Phyllis Szymanski of Archdale. She was known as “Nanny” to 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many others.

The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 PM prior to the Funeral service at 2:00 PM which will be held in the chapel at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service in Kerners-ville. Interment will follow at Mt Gur Cemetery in Kernersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ruby’s name should be directed to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.