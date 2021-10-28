Hale

Kernersville – Mrs. Cynthia “Sudy” Hyler Hale, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at her home. She was born October 23, 1952, in Rockingham County to the late James Carl Hyler and Mary Francis Gilley Hyler. Cynthia loved to travel, garden, dance and share her love and talents through interior design. She was a member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. Cynthia loved her church and her church family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Roma Hyler. She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth “Ken” Hale, son, Jamie Hale (Missy), sister, Teresa Lallathin, brother, Ronald Griffin, two grandchildren, Mason and Lauren, and her beloved Schnauzer, Macy. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, No-vember 1st, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. David Rorie and Rev. Ellis Rouse officiating. Burial will follow in Bunker Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Alzheimer’s Association at 4615 Dundas Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407. We appreciate all of the prayers and support of friends and family throughout these difficult years. A special thanks to the Trellis hospice nurses and staff for their support and comfort in guiding her home.