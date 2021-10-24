Bennett

David Wayne Bennett, 59, of Kernersville, NC passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center. David was born August 10, 1962. David was a loving husband, who loved his family dearly. David had a loving spirit and will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and coworkers. David was a truck driver for numerous years. He enjoyed being with his family, loved his music and his motorcycle. David was preceded in death by his father Larry Wayne Bennett of Kannapolis, NC and his mother, Bonnie Mae Bennet of Kernersville, NC; grandparents Paul and Janie Flippin of King, NC; uncle Charles Flippin of Kernersville, NC; aunt Jean Clarke of Colfax, NC; sister-in-law Lisa Bennett of Kernersville, NC. He is survived by his wife Kelly, his stepsons Tommy and Zachary of the home, brother Bobby Bennett, sister Sherry Bennett, nephew Robbie Bennett, and “many loved aunts, uncles and cousins that were very special to him.” A celebration of David’s life will be privately held by the family. If you wish to send any condolences or monetary contributions to purchase Bibles in memory of David, please send them to Colfax Baptist Church, 9516 West Market Street, Colfax, NC 27235.