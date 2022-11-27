Swisher

John Allen Swisher, Jr., 64, of Kernersville, NC, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

A native of Fairmont, WV, John was the husband of 39 years to Kimberley Lattimer “Kim” Swisher and the son of John Allen Swisher, Sr. and Lillian Jean Mackey Swisher, both deceased. John served the community for over 41 years as a pharmacist at CVS. He was loyal to his church, his work, and most of all his family. John was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Kim; son, Tyler Swisher and wife, Zina; two daughters, Carson Swisher, and Madison Swisher Melton and husband, Zach; five grandchildren, Derrick Melton, Diana Melton, Danielle Melton, Victor Swisher, and Griffin Swisher; and brother, Mike Swisher and wife, Lorraine.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 11:00AM Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. David Lattimer officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

