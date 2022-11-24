Moore

Linda Kay Moore, 71, of Cookeville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Charter Senior Living of Cookeville.

Linda was born in Columbus, Indiana on October 4, 1951 to the late Ralph and Margaret Ketchum Lynn. Linda was the fourth of five children. She married her high school sweetheart, the late Douglas Moore, November 25, 1972. Linda worked at Bartholomew County Hospital (Columbus Regional Health) for over 20 years, where she made numerous friends. She always loved to talk about the “gals at work”. In 1992, the family moved to Cookeville, TN where they lived until 2001. They briefly resided in Lawrenceburg, TN before settling down in Kernersville, NC, where she worked for RHA Health Services for eight years caring for adults with special needs. She was so proud of how her entire extended family was able to come from all over the country to attend her son Braden’s wedding at Lake Lure, NC in 2019. More than anything, she wanted everyone in her circle to be happy. She loved animals (especially her beloved dog Bella), attending her grandchildren’s many activities, adventures to the beach, dining out, entertaining, and sitting by the pool with her friends at Maple Point.

She is survived by her daughter, Pennie Casey of Cookeville; son, Gavin (Kelly) Moore of Cookeville; and son, Braden (Kaley) Moore of Charlotte, NC.

In addition to her children, she is also survived by six grandchildren: Maggie Casey, Eli Moore, Andrew Ramey, Annabelle Casey, Brody Moore, and Bristol Ramey;

brother, Ronald (Nikki) Lynn of Columbus, IN.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Douglas Moore; and brothers Roger, Thomas, and Douglas Lynn.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

