Kernersville – Mrs. Maxine Ballard Sellers, 98, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Arbor Ridge in Kernersville. She was born October 11, 1924, in Moore County, the daughter of Jasper and Mae Brewer Sheffield. A member of Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, she retired from Forsyth Medical Center after 25 years of service. Maxine was thoughtful and independent, loved flowers and birds and had a wry sense of humor. She was quietly faithful and unpretentious, and she was also devoted to her family, friends, and her Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Ballard in 1961. Survivors include her children, J. Franklin Ballard, III of Columbia, SC, and Cheryl Kirkpatrick of Kernersville; a sister, Leola Richardson of Woodruff, SC; a brother Bernie Sheffield of High Point; her grandson, Michael Kirkpatrick of Winston-Salem and a great granddaughter, Rylee Kirkpatrick of Winston-Salem. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church with Pastor Phil Kirkman officiating. A visitation will be held at 1:15 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial and committal service will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com