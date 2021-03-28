Swaim

Dennis W. Swaim, 72, died March 28, 2021. Born on April 23, 1948 to D.W. Swaim and Era Swaim (Loflin), he was the owner of Swaim’s Garage. He loved Fords, drag racing and hot dogs. He made a profession of faith in Jesus before passing.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Kay, and daughter Susan (Andy) Baduria; four grandchildren, Katelyn (Elwyn) Bumacod, Chase, Grace, Dylan; brother Gerald (Fay) Swaim; sister Daphne (Bobby) Garner.

Funeral will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church. The address is 1548 Old Hollow Road. Masks are required as per family’s request.