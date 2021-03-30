Blakely

Kernersville – Mrs. Mary Frances Hubbard Blakely, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born on May 17, 1940 in Guilford County to James Francis and Edna Newson Hubbard. Mary was the owner and operator of Skate World in Kernersville. When her health allowed, Mary was a faithful member of Kernersville Wesleyan Church. She loved to travel to the beach and enjoyed sewing and reading. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She was such a loving and giving person and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Blakely, Sr; one sister, Phyllis Leonard; and one brother, Terry Hubbard.

She is survived by her three children: daughter, Penny B. Hobson (husband, Darrell), and two sons, Robert “Bobby” Blakely, Jr. (wife, Tracy), and Mike Blakely (wife, Lisa); five grandchildren, Tyler Blakely, Amanda Reich (husband, Justin), Ashley Ellis (husband, Ryan), Brandon Blakely, and Nicole Coburn (husband, Brett); four great grandchildren, Logan Ellis, Addison Ellis, Dawson Reich, and Saylor Reich; brother, Tommy Hubbard (wife, Loretta); sister in law, Carol Davis and her daughter, Jennifer Davis; and several close friends.

A funeral service for Mary will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Pastor Steve Martin and Pastor Don Martin officiating. There will be no formal visitation, but Mrs. Blakely will be available to view as well as sign the register for one hour prior to the service at 10:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. The family would like to express their appreciation to Forsyth Medical Center Hematology/Oncology Department as well as the staff at Trellis Supportive Care for their care for Mary. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.