Vaccines at Walgreens

Walgreens has been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide a limited number of COVID-19 vaccinations in NC as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

According to Walgreens, the company began accepting vaccine appointments on Tuesday and will begin providing vaccinations in stores on Friday, Feb. 12 to eligible individuals based on state guidelines. In NC, vaccine guidelines currently include healthcare workers and people ages 65 and older.

A total of 31,200 doses will be spread across 300 locations in North Carolina, according to reports, including most Walgreens in Forsyth County.

