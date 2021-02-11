Suspect won’t be tried

Charges against a Winston-Salem man were dropped last week after Forsyth Superior Court Judge David Hall determined the man to be permanently incapable of being tried.

Dennis Alexis Maldonado, 23, of Rickard Drive, was arrested in May 2018 after threatening to shoot up Walkertown elementary, middle and high schools as well as Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. He was charged with two felony counts of making a false report of mass violence on educational property and one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. For more, see the Thursday, February 11, 2021 edition.