Courthouse groundbreaking

The virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the new Forsyth County Hall of Justice will be broadcast on Thursday, Feb. 11, on WSTV 13 as well as Forsyth County’s website and Facebook page.

The ceremony will go live online at 1:30 p.m. on forsyth.cc and on Facebook at facebook.com/ForsythCountyNC. It can also be viewed on the county’s Vimeo page at vimeo.com/forsythcountync.

The new courthouse is being built on Chestnut Street beside the Forsyth County Government Center. It will be approximately 250,000 sq ft. with 6 floors and 18 courtrooms, a secure tunnel for inmate transfers from the county jail, a physical connection to the Government Center and secured parking for judges and elected officials. Construction is anticipated to take up to two and a half years.

Forsyth County has had several courthouses since 1849. The current Hall of Justice on North Main Street was built in 1974 and is 175,000 square feet.