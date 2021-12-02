Suspect arrested

On December 2, 2021, the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) arrested a black male juvenile for 2nd degree murder in reference to a 14 year old being shot and killed at Fourth of July Park on November 17, 2021, the KPD reported on December 2, 2021. When officers responded to the park on November 17, they found the 14-year-old vicitm, Marcus Lee Key, of Kernersville, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Key succumed to the injuries sustained during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to

contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.