Statome

KERNERSVILLE – Patricia Mae Floyd Statome, 80, left us to start a new journey on November 27, 2021. Born October 17, 1941, to Ethel Mae Chaplin Floyd and Harmonson Hostetter Floyd, she graduated from Parry McClure High School in 1961 and shortly thereafter married her high school sweetheart, Gerald L. Statome (USAF). Together they embarked on the life of a military family that took them around the world with stops in Madrid, Spain, Okinawa, Japan and multiple Air Force bases across the United States. Along the way they raised a daughter and son before making their home here in Kernersville. Unfortunately, soon after the move, she lost her husband and best friend to cancer. Patricia worked primarily in retail sales and sales management for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Christie’s Hallmark, and K&S News. In later years, she started her own cleaning service which she successfully ran until her retirement. She was an avid reader and was passionate about crafting and sewing. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, and is survived by her daughter Laura Statome Saintsing, husband Doug, her son Gerald Todd Statome, wife Kim, four grandchildren, Madeline Saintsing, Morgan Statome, Chad Saintsing, Jackson Statome, a brother, Harmonson Hostetter Floyd jr. (Butch) and sister Joan Elizabeth (Floyd) Ward. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 4 at noon at Hayworth Miller Funeral Home; 3950 Macy Grove Rd, Kernersville. Following the service there will be a private graveside interment at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to The Shepherd Center of Kernersville; 431 W. Bodenhamer St B, Kernersville, NC 27284.