Harless

Norma West Thompson Harless – age 94 went home to be with our Heavenly Father on December 3, 2021, after a struggling battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Norma was born on August 6, 1927, in Tazewell County VA to the late Robert West and Nancy West Davison. She lived in Bluefield, WV until she moved to North Carolina in 2004. She is survived by a daughter, Delores (Dee) Compton of Kernersville, NC, a daughter, Brenda Thompson of Homosassa, FL and a son, James Randall (Randy) Thompson of Bluefield, WV, seven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, all of which she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clayton (Red) Thompson of Bluefield, husband, Orville Harless of Bluefield, a son, Bruce Thompson of Bluefield, a son-in-law, Randy Compton of Kernersville, daughter-in-law, Robin Thompson of Bluefield and four brothers.

Norma was a member of Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville where she enjoyed all the activities with the Faithful Friends group and her Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Sugar Sticks singing group and the Kernersville YMCA where she attended water aerobics 2-3 times per week before the covid epidemic occurred. She loved working in the yard and growing beautiful flowers.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Triad Baptist Church with Pastor Rob Decker officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Also, a graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, December 10, 2021, at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, VA. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Heritage Greens, Arboretum Memory Care and the Hospice Staff for all the love and support they provided her.

Norma will be missed by everyone that knew her. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Donations made be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, North Carolina Chapter, Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa Florida or charity of your choice.