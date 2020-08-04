Supporting non-profits

The Kernersville Foundation has again, this year, distributed significant grant funding to a number of non-profit organizations in the Kernersville community, even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced funding support.

In total, 16 non-profits have received grants in amounts ranging from $500 to $10,000. The total 2020 grant distribution is $75,000. For more, see the Tuesday, August 4, 2020 edition.