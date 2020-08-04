Shmedfest, a family-friendly music event benefitting Crisis Control Ministry, will be held virtually all day on Saturday, August 29, where you can follow along via Facebook for great music, dance challenges, giveaways, and stories of impact from CCM.
For more, see the Tuesday, August 4, 2020 edition.
Schmedfest
Shmedfest, a family-friendly music event benefitting Crisis Control Ministry, will be held virtually all day on Saturday, August 29, where you can follow along via Facebook for great music, dance challenges, giveaways, and stories of impact from CCM.
Previous post: Supporting non-profits
Next post: Drive-in concert