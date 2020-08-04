Drive-in concert

See Jukebox Rehab during the Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department’s (KPRD) Drive-in Concert, presented by Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville, at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex on Friday, August 7.

After shutdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the KPRD has been offering outdoor and virtual programming to give more options to the community.

For more, see the Tuesday, August 4, 2020 edition.