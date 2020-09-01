Fulton

Frances Louise Wheeling Fulton passed away on Friday, August 28. Louise was born in Wilkes County to Raymond and Zona Wheeling. Louise graduated from Hanes High School in Winston-Salem and married James Clark Fulton. She and Jimmy were married for 56 years until his death in 2015. One of eleven children, Louise treasured each and every sibling throughout her life. In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by brothers Ray, Don and Benny Wheeling, and sisters Mary Wade, Katherine Ebert, and Margie Wheeling. Her surviving siblings are Ruth Martin, Jane Iman, and Tommy and Scott Wheeling. Louise is also survived by her three children whom she adored; Cindy Shumate (David), Jeff Fulton and Gretchen Fulton. In addition, Louise was blessed to have grandchildren Zach and Noah Fulton, Justin and Allison Shumate, and great-grandchildren Haylee, Lucas, and Harper. In her earlier years, Louise was a self- taught seamstress, a skilled bowler, a member of the Kernersville Garden Club, and a member of First Baptist Church, Kernersville. Her favorite trip was to Paris France. One of her greatest pleasures was the Wheeling reunions. Louise had several jobs outside the home, but her primary career was a stay at home mom, which she loved the most. In later years, Louise enjoyed old movies, reading Gone with The Wind repeatedly, politics, debates on several issues of the day, Billy Graham, and relished her weekly hair salon visits to Checkers. Louise was truly one of a kind. We love you Weezy. With social distancing observed and mask requested, an 11:00 AM service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Mt. Gur Cemetery Gazebo. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.