Stoebe

In loving memory of Robert Stoebe, Sr., affectionately known as “Bob,” who peacefully passed away at his Kernersville home on November 30, 2023, at the age of 82. Born on September 14, 1941, in Whitaker, Pennsylvania, to William F. and Margaret E. Stoebe, Robert’s legacy is survived by his devoted wife, Eileen “Ann” McGlory, his son and daughter-in-law, Robert Stoebe, Jr. and Regina Stoebe of Sacramento, CA, his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Thomas Lawson of High Point, NC, and his brother and sister-in-law, William F. and Fran Stoebe of Bowdoinham, ME.

Robert is also fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Nicole, Kyle, Ryan, Emma, Makenna, and Evan, and two great-grandchildren, Milo and Levi, who all affectionately called him “Pap-pap”. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved daughter, Karen Ann. After graduating from Munhall High School in PA in 1959, where he excelled in athletics, lettering in four different sports, Robert dedicated over 20 honorable years to the Air Force. His exceptional character earned him numerous medals, including the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Commendation Medal, and several Good Conduct Medals. Following his military career, he continued his federal service with the Veteran’s Administration, making a difference in the Chaplain’s Office.

During his military service in England, Robert met the love of his life, Eileen “Ann” McGlory, and they were married in Bedford, England in 1962. Except for a military service deployment during the Vietnam War, Robert and Ann shared an inseparable bond for 61 years. He affectionately called her “Annie.” He also loved the Pittsburgh sports teams and was an enduring fan of the Steelers and Pirates his entire life. If asked what he wanted to be remembered for, Robert would undoubtedly speak of his family. His eyes lit up with pride as he shared stories of graduations, weddings, births, and more. Robert led by example, instilling in his children the values of hard work, courage, and integrity. Known for his generosity and selflessness, he always prioritized the needs of others over his own. A devout follower of Jesus Christ, Robert leaves behind a profound legacy of love, sharing the Good News and God’s promises with his children. As we bid him farewell, we hold onto the hope of meeting again. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date.