Mrs. Margaret Tuttle Harrell, 92, of Kernersville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Homestead Hills Memory Care surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Clady Gideon Tuttle and Lola Myrtis Montgomery Tuttle on July 27, 1931, in Stokes County. Margaret was a kindhearted, caring, loving and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She dedicated her life to nurturing and caring for her family. She loved writing, singing, and playing music. She mastered playing the piano and organ and played for her church for many years. She truly loved everyone she ever met and everyone loved her. Margaret was very active in her community and enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing…all while raising eight children. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Wallace C. Tuttle, and Edward H. Tuttle; and grandson, Jackson C. Harrell. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Paul Edward Harrell; daughters, Deborah Harrell Meehan, Linda Harrell Shiflet (Randy), and Kathy P. Harrell; sons, Paul M. Harrell (Donna), Dennis C. Harrell (Pam), Dale E. Harrell (Karen), Daniel A. Harrell (Christine), and John P. Harrell (Daryn); 24 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and numerous other extended family members. A funeral service was held in honor of Margaret on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Rev. Wes Tuttle officiated the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.