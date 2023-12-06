Bowman

OAK RIDGE – Mrs. Lucille Stockton Bowman, 108, passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Lucille was born on August 25, 1915 in Forsyth County to Cornelius and Ada Grubbs Stockton. She was a life-long member at Union Grove Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. Having a caregiver’s heart, Lucille worked as a Nursing Supervisor at Bradford Village Nursing Home and retired at age 85, only to provide personal care to her family members.

She learned to swim in her 60’s as she started enjoying the aquatic exercise program at the YMCA!

Lucille’s love for her family encompassed many, but her pride and joy were her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, William Cecil Bowman; seven brothers; and two sisters.

Surviving are her children, Kathy Hill (Gerald), Judy Goodwin, and Phillip Scott Stewart; four grandchildren, Britton Goodwin (Holly), Adam Hill (Julie), Tucker Hill (Laken), and Christian Hill; five great grandchildren, Kellan Hill, Ainsley Hill, Lochlan Hill, Maverick Hill, and Gigi Goodwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Steve Roberson officiating. A private burial will immediately follow the service at Mt. Gur Cemetery in the Stockton Family Plots. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:15 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice Care, as well as Lucille’s caregivers, Cindy and Malika for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 2975 Crouse Lane, Burlington, NC 27215. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com