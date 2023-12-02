Hilton

Rev. Richard “Dale” Hilton, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on December 2, 2023. Born in Hickory, NC in 1935, he was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin Ray and Bertha Pope Hilton, and two brothers, Ray and Charles Hilton. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Margie Crafton Hilton; two sons, Richard “Rick” Jr. (Mary) of Wake Forest and Dennis Roy (Sherry) of Raleigh; one daughter, Jenny Lail (Scott) of Kernersville; and two sisters-in-law, Rebecca Hilton and Mary Lou Hilton. Survivors also include nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

As a United Methodist pastor, Hilton served for 37 years as a senior pastor and 22 years of retired ministry. He received his bachelor’s degree in history and theology from Lenoir Rhyne College in Hickory, NC and his Master of Divinity from Methodist Theological School in Delaware, Ohio. He began his ministry at Grace Chapel UMC in Granite Falls, NC and served the following churches in the Western North Carolina Conference: Shiloh UMC (Concord), Oak Grove and Maple Grove Charge (Mt. Airy), Grays Chapel (Asheboro), Chapel Hill and Christ Charge (Statesville), Proximity UMC (Greensboro), Friendship and Mt. View Charge (Newton), and Bradley Memorial UMC (Gastonia). Hilton concluded his ministry serving 22 years as Minister of Visitation at Main Street UMC in Kernersville.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, NC on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Dr. Mike Gehring and Rev. Dr. Al Ward will conduct the service. The burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the Commons Area, following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, NC

