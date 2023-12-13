Lemmons

Van Devon Lemmons, age 81, of Kernersville, NC passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the residence of his daughter with his family by his side. His battle with serious respiratory illnesses in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Devon came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.

Devon was born in Kernersville, NC in 1942 to the late Henry Van Lemmons and Edith Vance Lemmons. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War.

After leaving the U.S. Army, Devon met the love of his life and was a loving husband to the late Delores Walton Lemmons for 51 years. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend. Devon is survived by his three children and their spouses, Michael R. Lemmons, David V. Lemmons and wife, Michele, and Paige L. Henline and husband, Neil; three grandchildren, Christopher D. Collie, Grace E. Henline, and Lawson V. Henline; one sister, Brenda Lemmons Johnson; and two brothers, Harold Jay Lemmons and wife, Kathy, and Keith Eugene Lemmons.

Devon retired from Roadway Express after 32 years of service. He and Delores moved to Holden Beach, NC and lived there for the past 20+ years. He enjoyed fishing, riding his golf cart to visit neighbors, and tinkering in his garage.

There are many things we’ll always remember, most of all how Devon loved his wife and family. He was a jokester, a great storyteller, but most of all a friend who was always willing to roll up his sleeves and jump in to help others. To know him was to love him.

May his strength and wit live on within us as we pass on his favorite stories and share memories as we imagine him taking a deep breath of fresh air, grabbing Delores’ hand, and heading out fishing on heaven’s shores.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Jeff Barnes officiating. The family will greet friends with a time of visitation and reception immediately following the service at the funeral home.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com