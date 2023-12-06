Davis

Betty Irene (Reigel) Davis

Kernersville, NC formerly of Monaca, PA

Betty Reigel Davis passed away peacefully on December 6, 2023, in Kernersville, NC at the age of 93.

She was born in Rochester, PA, daughter of the late Ernest and Irene (Valler) Reigel. Betty was a graduate of Monaca High School class of 1948. She was an intelligent, well-loved friend, and Valedictorian of her senior class. She married Ed, the love of her life, on September 9, 1949, and became a homemaker. Betty and Ed raised their five children in Monaca, PA, before spending their golden years in Kernersville since 2009. Back in Monaca, Betty participated in monthly la-dies’ card club and enjoyed bowling, dining with friends, attending their sons’ basketball games, and yearly trips to Myrtle Beach. She and Ed could always be found at the home of any newborn grandchild, lending a helping hand.

Betty was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monaca and participated in Christian Mothers for many years. Once in Kernersville, she and Ed were parishioners/members of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 69 years, Edward J. Davis in 2019; her sister and brother-in-law Joan and George Samolis; brother and sis-ter-in-law Bill and Wava Reigel. Betty is survived by her 3 sons and 2 daughters: Scott (Denys) Davis, Mickey (Linda) Davis, Brad (Kelli) Davis, Renee (Chris) Mangin, and Valerie (Graham) Westphal. In addition, she is survived by 17 grandchildren who will greatly miss her: Katherine, Christopher, Jackson, Marshall, Makenzie, Joshua, Lindsay, Caitlin, Carly, Erin, Michael, Cara, Chris Jr, Tracy, Carolyn, Eva, Sam; 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Ed, and both are smiling.

Special “Thank You” to all the nurses, staff, and administrators at Piney Grove Nursing who cared for Betty over the past 4+ years of her wonderful life.