Dupin

Grace Elizabeth Spencer Dupin fell asleep surrounded by family and awoke in her heavenly home on December 18, 2023.

Grace was born to Rev. Oran and Sadie Spencer on April 11, 1933. She met her high school sweetheart, Clyde Dupin, while a student at Frankfort Pilgrim Academy and College. They were married after graduation on June 15, 1951, and remained faithfully by his side for 72 years.

Grace always wore a beautiful smile and was a light to everyone she met. Her smile was the first glimpse of her heart and love for her Savior, Jesus Christ, followed by a touch of her hand, a hug, and sometimes a song. Her joy in the Lord and love for people were infectious and visible to everyone she met.

While raising children and faithfully serving as a pastor’s wife in Evansville, Indiana. Grace went back to college and graduated from Indiana University Evansville. After moving to Kernersville, North Carolina, she began teaching Art at Kernersville Wesleyan Academy. When her youngest graduated from high school, Grace traveled across the world with her husband, Dr. Clyde Dupin. She, like the Proverbs 31 woman, was more than willing to “bring him good, not harm, all the days of her life”. While her husband preached the gospel in crusades across the world, Grace was often found handing out food, clothes, or medicine, and teaching women in her morning “Prayer Teas”. Grace’s signature line was “bloom where you’re planted” regardless of your circumstances or where you live. Grace faithfully shared the hope of Jesus to all she met, even in her last days.

Grace is survived by her husband of 72 years, two sons, Wes (Claudia) and Ken (Joy), and daughter, Joy Beth George (Scott); Grandchildren: Faith Williams (Shane), Jon Dupin (Tammy), Chad Dupin (Sara), Clint Dupin (Michaell), Derrick George (Emily), David George (Sarah), Megan George Conner (Todd), and Isaac George (Alexandra); 23 Great-grandchildren, and 2 Great-great grandchildren, her only surviving sibling, Willis Spencer (Glenda), plus many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Grace was predeceased by two infant siblings, sisters, Margaret, Bertha, Agnes and Rebecca, and brother, Merrill.

Services will be held at Kernersville Wesleyan Church, 930 N. Main Street, Kernersville, NC on Friday, December 22, at 2:00 pm with burial immediately afterwards at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, Colfax, NC. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 21, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Hayworth Miller Funeral Home, 3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC.