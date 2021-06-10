Stephens

Mildred M. Stephens, 91, of Kernersville passed away peacefully Thursday, June 10, 2021.

A native of Harlan, KY, Mildred was the wife of the late Isaac Spencer Stephens, Jr. and the daughter of the late Hiram Minyard and Betty Jane Turner Minyard. She was a long time, active member of Kernersville Church of Christ. Mildred loved the Lord and her church, she read through the Bible 17 times through her life. She was an avid bowler and loved to travel throughout the U.S. visiting 48 of 50 States. Mildred was devoted to her family and was loved by all that knew her.

Survivors include her children, Virginia “Ginger” Stephens-Lashmit and husband, Tony of Winston-Salem, NC, Micheal Stephens and wife, Vicki of Tobaccoville, NC, Ronda Wrenn and husband, Terry of Rural Hall, NC, and Penny Crouch of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren, John Michael Crouch, Olivia Crouch, and Ryan Hoots and husband, Bobby; great grandchildren, Preston Ratliff, and Laci Ratliff; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Margaret Fulp.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her siblings, Kelly Minyard, Edna Shelton, Fred Minyard, and Annas Fulp.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Kernersville Church of Christ with Rev. David Terriaco officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055.