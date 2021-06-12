Ballard

Donald Lee Ballard, 83, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, securing his place in Heaven after a valiant fight against declining health.

He was born in Kernersville, NC to Carl Edward Ballard and Lucy Mildred McGee.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law Joseph Kollar and several aunts and uncles.

He graduated from Kernersville High School, attended North Carolina State University, and graduated from High Point College.

As president of a local family-owned manufacturing firm, he was a life-long employer in the Kernersville community.

He is survived by his sister Nan Kollar; sons Mark and Chris, their wives Sarah and Amy; and grandchildren Chase, Arianna and Zoey, as well as Sarah’s daughter Indiana Dunn. He is also survived by Chris and Mark’s mother Marie B. Walker.

He will be sorely missed by his family, and particularly by his beloved dog Chester.

A private burial will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in King, NC.

Friends and family may view and sign the Tribute Wall at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Special thanks to Forsyth Medical Center Cardiac ICU staff and the wonderful people at Summerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center Kernersville.