Davis

Staley Kent Davis, 84, of Watkinsville, Georgia, passed away on June 18, 2021. He was born to Staley Burl Davis and Emma Lee Davis on December 7, 1936, in Fairview, Virginia. He grew up on the family farm in the Blue Ridge mountains of Virginia where he learned at an early age how to work hard, getting up well before dawn to milk cows, carry hay, feed animals, and would often return to the house for breakfast with a rabbit or squirrel to add to the day’s menu. He was the second youngest child of eight surviving children, four boys and four girls, with younger twin brothers who died just after birth. He was a talented baseball player and played for Galax High School in Galax, Virginia, graduating in 1955. Later that year he enlisted in the United States Air Force, like his oldest brother Robert (Bob) Davis, a decorated hero in World War II. In the Air Force he trained in meteorology in Chicago and worked as part of the meteorology team while stationed in Saudi Arabia and Morocco. He daily sent up weather balloons to track wind speed and direction and communicate flying conditions to base. Stateside he was stationed at Warner Robins Air Force Base, and Eglin Air Force Base. He played baseball for the Air Force teams on base and enjoyed traveling around to other bases to play games.

He was affectionately known throughout his adult life by coworkers and friends as “Skeeter.” After the Air Force he began working as a dispatcher for Blue Ridge Trucking. Realizing there was more money to be made driving the trucks, he hit the road with Virginia-Carolina trucking company. In 1963 he took a job driving for a much larger company, Roadway Express, out of the terminal in nearby Kernersville, NC.

In 1963 he married Myrtle Sue Bowers, who survives him. They settled in Kernersville where they built three homes and had two children, daughter Melissa Dawn in 1968, and son Brad Edward in 1975. Life in Kernersville revolved around active membership in Kernersville Church of Christ, and the local Masons, lodge 669, where Staley earned the thirty-second degree and was a certified lecturer. The Kernersville lodge was a warm and friendly group focused on community service.

In 1983 he accepted a company transfer to the terminal based in Memphis, TN. The family settled in eastern Shelby county in Fisherville, TN. He advanced in seniority and ran two long term bid runs, first to El Reno, OK for more than ten years, and then to Dallas, TX for another ten years. He was an exemplary driver, always focused on safety, and was awarded the Three Million Miles of Safe Driving award for more than thirty years of accident free driving. In his last few years of work he was the number one driver in Memphis, and was given his own personal truck cab with his name and safety awards painted on the doors. He fully retired in 2005 after more than forty-two years working in the trucking industry.

Staley was an avid gardener and an accomplished fisherman and loved catching small and large-mouthed bass. Throughout his life he enjoyed wade and float fishing in the New River in Virginia, and lake fishing and boating in Blues Creek Lake in NC, and Picwick and Kentucky lakes along the Tennessee River in West TN. In retirement he often fished nearly every day, walking the seven-mile loop around Herb Parson’s Lake, and others near his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers and sisters Edith Higgins (Lorne), Elsie Hale (Herman), Robert Davis (Truby), Chapman Davis (Esther), Frances Patton (Hassel), Esther Cummings (Earl), and Richard Davis (Phyllis). He leaves behind his beloved wife of fifty-seven years, his daughter Melissa D. Wolf (Brian) of Sugarland, TX, son Brad E. Davis (Amanda) of Watkinsville, GA, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and four grandchildren (Brad) Isabelle, Callie, Lilia, and Josiah Davis.

He was a hard-working, calm, patient, and tenacious man who served his family well. He had a quiet faith and knew his salvation came from Jesus. When asked at his fiftieth wedding anniversary the secret to a long marriage, he responded: “Clean Living!” He will be greatly missed – until we meet again.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the chapel at First Baptist Church, Watkinsville, Georgia. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00, funeral services at Noon, burial to follow.

