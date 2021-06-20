Flynt

Ethel “Monkey” Wilson Flynt, 93, of Kernersville, passed peacefully Sunday, June 20, 2021, with her family by her side.

Monkey was born November 11, 1927, in Sumter, SC to the late Dr. Milton Weinberg and Ethel (Harper) Weinberg. She grew up in Sumter, SC, where she graduated from Edmunds High School in 1944. She later graduated from Winthrop College in 1947 and went on to teach Elementary Education.

In 1964 she moved to Kernersville with her family. Monkey and her family joined Main Street United Methodist Church in 1968 She faithfully volunteered for the Shepherds Center, Second Harvest Food Bank, and Main Street UMC.

In addition to her parents, Monkey was preceded in death by her former husband, James Harvey Wilson, Jr. in 2013, her second husband, Thomas Lee Flynt in 1991, an infant son, David Gamble Wilson in 1950, a daughter, Jane Wilson Spano in 2003, and her sister, Rosa Schwartz in 2008.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Nelie Walker (Edwin), Irma Comer (John), and Harvey Wilson III; grandchildren, Graham Parsons (Katie), Will Griffin (Stacey), Camia “Trista” Sanders, Jennifer Sevall, Emily Cooke, Erica Garlow (Matt), and Ellen Thornton (Jason); 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Dr. Milton Weinberg (Joan); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 3:00PM, at Main Street UMC, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC where the family will receive friends from 2-4 PM in the Commons in the new Connections Building.

Donations can be made to Main Street UMC, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284, in Monkey’s memory.

