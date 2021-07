Bickley

The funeral of Dr. Sam Bickley will be held this Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in High Point, 108 W. Farriss Ave. A reception will be held in the fellowship hall following the service. Dr. Bickley practiced as a family doctor in Kernersville for many years. His wife, Sarah Vance Bickley, grew up in Kernersville, one of four children of Beatrice Warner Vance and Sam F. Vance II. The family attended Kernersville Moravian Church.