State issues new order

Making good on recent statements about easing COVID-19 restrictions, Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Wednesday outlining COVID-19 safety measures for the month of May. The new order will take effect on Friday, April 30 and is set to expire on June 1.

Cooper’s action follows recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding mask use outdoors by those who have been fully vaccinated, as well as new guidelines for indoor mask use among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. For more, see the Thursday, April 29, 2021 edition.