Tree trimming

Anyone who has recently traveled Salem Parkway, formerly Business 40, between Kernersville and Winston-Salem will surely have noticed the large amount of trees being cut down and trimmed back recently along both sides of the roadway.

Downed trees, sheared off trunks and sawdust now dot the landscape, and every few miles, a piece of heavy equipment sits parked and visible, especially to those traveling before and after normal business hours.

According to N.C. Department of Transportation Division 9 Engineer Pat Ivey, the state is actually playing catch up on its roadside maintenance where overgrown trees are concerned. Currently, crews are focusing on the area along Salem Parkway in Kernersville, but they’ve worked on others in the area, including Interstate 40, U.S Highway 52 and Interstate 85, Ivey said.

