Housing development rezoning

The Kernersville Planning Board approved rezoning for property located at 9431 County Line Road at the board’s virtual meeting on April 14.

There was much discussion about the rezoning case for this 36.13 acres of property, where developer William Greco plans to build 105 single family detached homes. On an 8-1 vote, the Planning Board decided to rezone the property from RS20 to RS12-C PRD (Residential Single Family-Conditional Use). Planning Board member Margaret Burks voted against the rezoning.

For more, see the Tuesday, April 27, 2021 edition.