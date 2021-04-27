KHPS funding

The Kernersville Historic Preservation Society (KHPS) is asking the Town of Kernersville for help with funding totaling $4,900 for fiscal year 2021-22. The organization did not receive funds from the Town of Kernersville this past year.

According to the financial request submitted to the Town, the KHPS plans to use the funding to repair a falling stone pillar and broken headstones at St. Paul’s historic cemetery on South Main Street, as well as gravel for the site’s eroding driveway if there is enough left over after the pillar and headstone repairs.

For more, see the Tuesday, April 27, 2021 edition.