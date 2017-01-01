Sports hub

Sports in Kernersville have long been a great outlet for children and teenagers. It has also helped generate a lot of money for residents and businesses in town due to its economic impact. The Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex has been the hub for numerous tournaments and other sporting events and has paid for itself many times over.

This is a pattern that will continue with some major events that will bring people from all over to town this summer. There are also plans to greatly expand the number of events and tournaments that could be held in town, which would have a gigantic positive economic impact for Kernersville.

