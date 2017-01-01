Grocery store site approved

North Main Street will get a new Food Lion after Kernersville Mayor Dawn Morgan cast the deciding vote on Friday to approve a zoning amendment that will allow the company to build on a site slightly further north.

It was the first time Morgan had been called on to decide a zoning case before the five-member Board of Aldermen. Mayor Pro Tem Jenny Fulton was absent from Friday’s meeting, which resulted in a 2-2 tie among board members who were present.

