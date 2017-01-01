Embezzlement case decided

A former solid waste supervisor with the Town of Kernersville agreed Friday in Forsyth Superior Court to repay funds he embezzled from the Town over a nearly 15-year period.

Thad Leslie Buck, 53, of 1770 Peabody Forest Trail in Colfax, was arrested by the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) in October 2020, charged with eight counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

According to Kernersville Town Attorney John G. Wolfe, III, Buck repaid the Town the full amount he embezzled, $275,850. Superior Court Judge David Hall sentenced Buck to 24 months in prison.

According to a KPD press release, the Town of Kernersville contacted police the previous February about an incident of possible embezzlement that may have been committed. The investigation that followed resulted in Buck’s subsequent arrest.

