Smith Grove anniversary

Established in Colfax in 1921, Smith Grove Baptist Church will celebrate their centennial milestone during their homecoming service later this year.

Sherrill Crater, the editor of the church’s monthly newsletter, The Messenger, along with her sister, Becky Redmon, who is a member of the Newsletter Committee, worked together to compile the church’s history over the past several years as they approached the monumental celebration.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 6 & 7, 2021 edition.