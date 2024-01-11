Special worship service

The Kernersville Christian Ministers Fellowship presents a Community Service of Worship for Human Relations Day. They will celebrate and honor the Life and Ministry of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 14. The service starts at 5pm in the afternoon.

The featured guest speaker is Dr. Corey D. B. Walker, who is the Dean of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity, and he is also the Director of the Program in African American Studies. Dr. Walker’s message is titled “Is America Possible?” A Politics of Love and the Challenge of King.

There will be special music in the worship service. After the event, there will be a reception in the Commons area for everyone in different churches to have fellowship with one another. There will also be time to speak to Dr. Walker about his message.

For more, see the Thursday, January 11, 2024 edition.