Dog adoption event

On January 21, Gypsy Road Brewing Company is hosting an adoption event with the Haley Graves Foundation. The event is from 1pm to 4pm.

The Haley Graves Foundation will bring their adoptable pups so they can meet their potential owners. The foundation is a foster-based rescue, which means they don’t have the facilities like a typical shelter. Foster-based rescues have a group of fosters that volunteer to foster dogs. These adoption events give people an opportunity to meet and connect with the dogs. At the event, people can come and get to know the dogs. They will also have a chance to talk to the volunteers at the Haley Graves Foundation and ask questions about adoption and fostering. For more, see the Thursday, January 11, 2024 edition.