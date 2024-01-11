Bond referendum

Some of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system projects agreed to by the voters in the 2016 bond referendum have been completed, some of them have not, some of them have been cancelled and some of them are on hold. There are a variety of reasons for this, not the least of which is the skyrocketing cost of construction in recent years. Simply put, the money from the $350 million bond referendum doesn’t go nearly as far in 2024 as it would have in 2016. For more, see the Thursday, January 11, 2024 edition.