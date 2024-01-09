Oak Ridge approves rezoning

The Oak Ridge Town Council approved a rezoning and received an Interlocal Agreement with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities to provide water to Oak Ridge at their meeting on Jan. 4 at Oak Ridge Town Hall.

The applicant proposed and received a rezoning from AG (Agricultural) to CZ-LB (Conditional Zoning-Limited Business) for approximately 1.27 acres of property at 8458 Haw River Road. The property is located on the north side of Haw River Road at the intersection of Haw River Road and Parkchester Place in Oak Ridge Township. It is classified as Guilford County Tax Parcel #166414 and is located in the NPDES Watershed. The property is owned by Zunaira Investment LLC.

