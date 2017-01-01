Rutledge to speak in Walkertown

Join the Walkertown Area Historical Society for a special presentation from Attorney Jerry Rutledge on January 16 at 6:30pm at the Walkertown Library. The presentation will be about Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Forsyth.

Rutledge will discuss Lt. Col. Benjamin Forsyth’s life, connections to Stokes and Forsyth counties, and his extensive military record. Rutledge graduated from the School of Law at the University of Chapel Hill in 1969. After finishing his education, he served in the Marine Corps as a JAG officer or a Judge Advocate. Rutledge has a law firm based in Walnut Cove. For more, see the Saturday-Sunday, January 13 & 14, 2024 edition.