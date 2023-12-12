New Employee of the Year

On December 12, 2023, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) held their annual award ceremony to celebrate the sacrifice, commitment, hard work and determination of the people who work in their department. This year, four awards were given out to the entire department, one of which was for Daniel Camacho, who received the New Employee of the Year Award.

Camacho began his career in the fire service in 2018 as a volunteer with the Franklin Fire and Rescue Department. After he received his training and certifications, he worked with the Mt Airy Fire Department. Then on January 2, 2023, he began working for the KFRD as a fireman and EMT.

