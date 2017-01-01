Brockenbrough running for county commissioner

Valerie Brockenbrough is the third and final member of the teamed campaign alongside Marsie West and Kendall Fields for the three opening seats in the 2024 election for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. Brockenbrough is running as a Democrat.

Brockenbrough grew up in France but moved to the United States in 1994. She and her husband, John, moved to Winston-Salem in 2003 and in 2006, she “proudly” became a United States citizen.

