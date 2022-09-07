Mr. Hoke Fredrick Sparks, 83, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
A native of Wilkes County, NC, Hoke was the husband of the late Martha Sparks and the son of Shelton Sparks and Annie Lee Turner Sparks, both deceased. Hoke never met a stranger and when you saw him, he always had a smile and a joke to tell. His passion was truck driving and spending time with his family and friends. Hoke was a Blue Grass enthusiast, who enjoyed his music with a cup of coffee and an oatmeal cookie in hand. He was a simple man who left a great legacy and will be missed by all that knew him.
Survivors include his daughters, Cindy Mills and husband, Bennie, and April Gano and husband, Jeff; Step-children, Debbie Bolton, Linda Poe, Norman Vassar, and Lisa Garcia and husband, Manuel; two granddaughters, Caitlin Gano, and Chloe Gano; brother, Don Sparks; and many be-loved step-grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Hoke was preceded in death by his brother Harmon Sparks.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Jerry Whiteheart officiating. In-terment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will greet friends from 12:00PM to 1:00PM Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
