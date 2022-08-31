Sink

Timothy Gray Sink

July 27, 1958-August 31, 2022

Tim was the most patient, kind, and giving person- to know him was to love him. Bold would not be a word that anyone would likely use to describe Tim Sink. However, from the first time he laid eyes on his high school sweetheart Angie at 16 years old, he drank her Coke on the bleachers of EFHS stadium right out of her hand to get her attention, walked off leaving her aghast, and there was never anyone else for either of them. They grew up together, created a beautiful family, and tackled everything life brought their way hand in hand for 44 wonderful years. There was nothing Tim wouldn’t do for his family, or anyone he loved for that matter. He championed us all and always put everyone’s needs before his own. He loved his family fiercely and there wasn’t any event- big or small- that he wasn’t present for. He was the absolute best coach, and nothing brought him more joy than to coach and see kids learn and love the game. We told him regularly he missed his calling. We know so many lives were changed for the better because of his coaching and influence he bestowed on his many different teams throughout the years and seasons. He was adored by many, but no one more so than his three grandchildren who thought he hung the moon. We can only pray his legacy of generosity, goodness, patience and kindness will live on through them. We cherish and cling to the wonderful memories we have, but we will spend the rest of our days missing the amazing man we love with all of our hearts.

Tim leaves behind his wife Angela (Angie) Malone Sink, daughter Lauren Sink Berry and son-in-law Jim Berry, son Nicholas Sink, grandchildren Sarah-Kate Berry, Cooper Timothy Berry, Connor James Berry, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Pamela and Keith Norman, Carmela and Craig Cook, Melissa and Jim Babcock, and nieces and nephews Adam and Carrie Norman, Joseph Norman, Christina and David Holst, Chad and Lauren Cook, Craig Andrew Cook, Benjamin Babcock, Jacob Babcock, six great-nieces and great-nephews, and many other extended family and beloved friends.

Tim never wanted a “big fuss” and we will honor his wishes. Tim was the recipient of the Ray Mathis Award at the Kernersville Family YMCA to honor his volunteering and dedication to the YMCA Athletic programs. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kernersville Family YMCA in honor of Tim.

https://ymcanwnc.org/give/give-online