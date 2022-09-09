Crawford

Mr. Herman Edgar Crawford, III (Eddy) died on Friday September 9, 2022 at Salemtowne, where he had lived for seven years. He was born the 29th of June 1943 to Herman Edgar Craw-ford, Jr. and Martha Jane Ragland Crawford.

Eddy was known for his wiry sense of humor. He enjoyed square dancing with his longtime dance partner, Nancy Schneider. He loved to travel in the mountains and sometime wrote articles for the Kernersville News about his adventures. He was a chess player and built model airplanes. Eddy had a great love for life and enjoyed friends and family. He was a volunteer at the Shep-ard’s Center in Kernersville and was a lifelong member of Main Street United Methodist Church. He also was the treasurer of his Sunday School Class, Holt-Sigmund class.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Jane Crawford of Winston-Salem; niece, Courtney Craw-ford Cerni of California; and beloved cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Smith Saal at Salemtowne, followed by a reception. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salemtowne Retirement Community, Team Member Appreciation Fund or Residents Assistance Fund, c/o Emily Rector, 1000 Salemtowne Drive, Winston Salem, NC, 27106; or to Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC, 27284.

