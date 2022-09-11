Shields

Kernersville – Mrs. Linda Pearl Idol Shields, 73, passed away September 11, 2022, peacefully at her home. Linda was born March 1, 1949, to the late Norman Virgil Idol and Marie Parrish Idol. She loved to hike through the mountains and bring along a picnic that was prepared by her loving hands for her family. Linda loved to cook and spend time with her family. Mrs. Shields was a Cosmetology Art Board Examiner, and a Cosmetology Instructor with numerous institutions for many years.

Surviving are her loving husband Willard Wayne Shields; a son, Robert Wayne Shields (Cindy); two grandsons, Justin and Joshua Shields; three brothers, Roger Idol (Barbara), Gerald Idol, and Thomas Idol.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Mt. Gur Cemetery with Pastor John Lindsey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

